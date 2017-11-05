Democrats threaten government shutdown without fix for DACA’s ‘Dreamers’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Democrats Threaten Government Shutdown Without DACA Fix
Senate Democrats who were unhappy with President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are making it clear that they have no intention of voting on a government spending bill until Dreamers are granted protection once more.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion