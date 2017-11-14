Did Jeff Sessions just sign his pink slip?
Potentially widening an ongoing rift with the White House, Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday described President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign as chaotic, cautioned the president against incendiary tweets and downplayed news that the Department of Justice was considering a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton.
