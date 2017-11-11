Dinosaur-era shark found In Portugal
Dinosaur-Era Shark Found In Portugal
The rare frilled shark is considered a “living fossil,” as its makeup has remained unchanged for 80 million years. This summer, researchers found one alive and thriving off the coast of Portugal, adding evidence regarding the resilience of this ancient sea creature.
