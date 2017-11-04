Disney knew park was infested with alligators before boy’s death
Walt Disney World (WDW) in Orlando, Florida, was reportedly aware of its park’s alligator problem before a boy’s death in 2016, according to Friday reports. The number of alligators found at the famed park rose after 2-year-old Lane Graves died in 2016 from an alligator attack in the Seven Seas Lagoon.
