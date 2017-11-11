Quantcast

Disneyland water cooling towers shut down after Legionnaire’s disease cases reported

Newsweek

11 Nov 2017 at 14:30 ET                   
Disneyland Paris, as seen on Oct. 6, 2014. [AFP]

Disneyland Water Towers Shut Down Due to Bacteria

Disneyland shut down two water cooling towers after health officials discovered several cases of Legionnaire’s disease among people who visited the popular California theme park, authorities said. The Orange County Health Agency said 12 cases of the bacteria-caused illness were found three weeks ago, and nine were people who visited the park in September, the Los Angeles Times reported.

