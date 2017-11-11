Disneyland water cooling towers shut down after Legionnaire’s disease cases reported
Disneyland Water Towers Shut Down Due to Bacteria
Disneyland shut down two water cooling towers after health officials discovered several cases of Legionnaire’s disease among people who visited the popular California theme park, authorities said. The Orange County Health Agency said 12 cases of the bacteria-caused illness were found three weeks ago, and nine were people who visited the park in September, the Los Angeles Times reported.
