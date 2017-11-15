Does Jeff Sessions have a problem with black people?
An exchange between a congresswoman and Attorney General Jeff Sesssions, which has gone viral in the 24 hours since a key Judiciary Committee hearing, shows that the Justice Department head is committed to targeting black activists while ignoring the danger posed by white supremacists, advocates said.
