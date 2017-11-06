Does the NFL need Kaepernick for ratings?
Colin Kaepernick, the National Football League’s lightning-rod, continues to pursue litigation alleging collusion on the part of team owners. On Sunday ESPN reported that Roger Goodell will be deposed and asked to hand over all cellphone records and emails relating to Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the National Anthem in protest at perceived police brutality towards minorities in fall 2016.
