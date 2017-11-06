Donald Trump from Japan: Texas shooting ‘isn’t a guns situation’
President Trump said Monday that the Texas church shooting was caused by a “mental health problem” and he doesn’t believe stricter gun laws would have prevented the tragedy. “Mental health is your problem here,” Mr.
Watch a video of the speech below:
Asked whether gun control is "the answer" after Texas shooting, Pres. Trump responds, "This is a mental health problem at the highest level" pic.twitter.com/9cXWpssjwx
— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 6, 2017
