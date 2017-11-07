Donald Trump praises Saudi Arabia’s corruption purge
President Donald Trump has given his support to Saudi Arabia’s purge of ministers, princes and military officials for alleged corruption. The drive to bring allegedly corrupt officials to justice is being spearheaded by Saudi’s rising star, 32-year-old crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who became second in line to the throne earlier this year after a reshuffle by King Salman.
