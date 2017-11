Dustin Hoffman accused of groping 17-year-old

Newsweek 01 Nov 2017 at 12:17 ET

Dustin Hoffman is the latest Hollywood star accused of sexual harassment, following a long month of sexual misconduct allegations against well-known artists. In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, writer Anna Graham Hunter claimed Hoffman harassed and groped her when she was 17 years old, on the set of the TV movie Death of a Salesman in 1985.