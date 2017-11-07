Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Elizabeth Smart speaks out against religious fanatics

Newsweek

07 Nov 2017 at 17:57 ET                   
Elizabeth Smart tells CNN's Anderson Cooper about her kidnapping [CNN]

Elizabeth Smart, a Mormon girl who survived a horrific and highly-publicized abduction, is wary of people who use religion to justify their actions. Smart’s abduction was followed carefully across the United States when she was kidnapped from her bedroom by a homeless street preacher at the age of 14.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Wall Street analyst frets over Trump’s health: He ‘loathes exercise’ and fruit, only sleeps 4 hours a night
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+