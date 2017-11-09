Elizabeth Warren gets fired up after Dem win: ‘We are not the minority party — and last night we proved it’

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) delivers remarks at the Center for American Progress in Washington U.S. July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to the Democratic Party’s Tuesday election victories by asserting that her party had the responsibility of leading “our country out of this dark time” of Donald Trump’s presidency.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Warren noted that it had been a year since Hillary Clinton lost to Trump.

“She fought Trump. And Russian interference. And FBI interference. And an alt-right media. And in any other democracy on Earth, she would be President right now,” Warren wrote. “So let’s be really clear: We are not the minority party. We are the opposition party. A party with brains, a party with guts, and a party with heart.”

“And last night we proved it,” she added.

According to Warren, “people don’t just wake up one day and elect leaders like Donald Trump.”

“Men like Trump come to power when countries are in real trouble – when people start to lose hope for a better future and start looking for someone to blame,” she explained. “And if we’re going to lead the Democratic Party back from the wilderness and lead our country out of this dark time, then we can’t waste any more energy arguing about who in our alliance should be voted off the island, or whether we should be the party of Black Lives Matter or the white working class.”

“We know how to win,” the Massachusetts senator said of Democrats. “We have to believe in ourselves, in our values, and in our absolute, unwavering willingness to get in there and fight. And we must see each other’s fight as our own – because none of us can win any of these fights alone.”

“This is our moment in history: Not the moment we wanted, but the moment we are called to. We will not back down. We will not play dead. We will not give up and go home,” she concluded. “We will resist. We will persist. And we will win.”

