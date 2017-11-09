Ellen: Biden’s running mate in 2020 will be me or Oprah
Ellen DeGeneres has jokingly suggested she’ll be Joe Biden’s running mate if he agrees to run for president in 2020. The talk show host almost begged Biden to join the race for the White House in four years, responding to the former vice president’s comment that he had limited contact with the current administration by quipping “until you run for president in 2020,” as she put her hands together in a prayer-like gesture.
