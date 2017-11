Ellen Page says Brett Ratner ‘outed’ and harassed her at age 18

International Business Times 10 Nov 2017 at 18:05 ET

Amid claims of sexual misconduct by director Brett Ratner, actress Ellen Page claimed Friday that she was “outed” by the director and accused him of “blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior.” She also said she was sexually assaulted at age 16 by another director, who she did not name.