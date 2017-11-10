Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Facebook photos may soon be animated

Newsweek

10 Nov 2017 at 06:51 ET                   
Facebookj founder Mark Zuckerberg with daughter Max -- Facebook

Facebook may soon be releasing a tool to animate your profile photo. Replacing your profile photo with a gif has been an option for a couple of years now. But the company is looking to take it a step further and introduce features that will take uploaded photos and twist them into expressions and shapes of the user’s choice.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Mueller investigating Mike Flynn and son’s plot to kidnap Muslim cleric and give him to Turkey for cash
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+