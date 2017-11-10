Facebook photos may soon be animated
Facebook may soon be releasing a tool to animate your profile photo. Replacing your profile photo with a gif has been an option for a couple of years now. But the company is looking to take it a step further and introduce features that will take uploaded photos and twist them into expressions and shapes of the user’s choice.
