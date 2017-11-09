Family trying to raise money for autopsy after allergic boy dies from being served cheese
A 3-year-old boy died after his pre-school made a mistake of giving him a grilled cheese sandwich despite knowing that the toddler was allergic to dairy. The incident took place Wednesday at the Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services in Harlem, New York.
