Far-right youth now have their own military camp

Newsweek

09 Nov 2017 at 13:39 ET                   
Members of Generation Identity, a pan-European youth movement (Youtube)

Young, far-right Europeans are reportedly attending military-style training camps in France hosted by racist anti-Islam and anti-immigrant groups. Members of Generation Identity, a pan-European youth movement that claims “white European culture” is under attack by Muslim immigrants, bragged about their para-military training in an exclusive new documentary, which debuted on Britain’s ITV network. “It was really…

