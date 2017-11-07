Feds dispute Rosa Maria Hernandez detainment story
A new key detail about the night 10-year-old Rosa Maria Hernandez was stopped and ultimately detained by Customs and Border Protection agents, sparking international outrage and a social media campaign demanding her release, has emerged that differs drastically from the one a Hernandez family attorney has told various media outlets.
