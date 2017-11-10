Quantcast

Fox & Friends spent just four minutes on Roy Moore

Newsweek

10 Nov 2017 at 13:31 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore faces the media after being removed from office in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. on November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Bob Ealum/File Photo

The sexual assault allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are the biggest news of the day—unless you’re watching Fox & Friends. Friday morning, hosts of the Fox News talk show spent just four minutes discussing Moore, less than 24 hours after the Washington Post’s bombshell report which included an account of Moore molesting a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

