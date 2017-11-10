Fox & Friends spent just four minutes on Roy Moore
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The sexual assault allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are the biggest news of the day—unless you’re watching Fox & Friends. Friday morning, hosts of the Fox News talk show spent just four minutes discussing Moore, less than 24 hours after the Washington Post’s bombshell report which included an account of Moore molesting a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion