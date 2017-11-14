Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Fox Host Jeanine Pirro told Trump to investigate Clinton

Newsweek

14 Nov 2017 at 17:28 ET                   
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro (screen grab)

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro told Donald Trump he should appoint a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton during a private meeting in the Oval office. At the November 1 meeting between Trump and Pirro, the TV host also hit out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions for failing to investigate the former secretary of state, including over Clinton’s role in the Uranium One deal, The New York Times reported .

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘HE HAS TO GO!!!’ Fox fans furious after Shep Smith blows up right-wing conspiracy about Uranium One
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+