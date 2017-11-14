Fox Host Jeanine Pirro told Trump to investigate Clinton

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro (screen grab)

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro told Donald Trump he should appoint a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton during a private meeting in the Oval office. At the November 1 meeting between Trump and Pirro, the TV host also hit out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions for failing to investigate the former secretary of state, including over Clinton’s role in the Uranium One deal, The New York Times reported .