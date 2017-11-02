Full Beaver Moon is approaching: Here’s what it means
The next full moon will appear in the night sky on November 4. This moon, known as a full Beaver Moon, will be larger and brighter than average as it is closer to Earth than normal—only December’s full moon will be nearer. All full moons are given names that correspond with the timing of events when…
