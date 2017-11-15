Fusion GPS claims former British spy didn’t pay the sources he cited in the infamous ‘pee tape’ Trump dossier

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Wikimedia Commons)

Fusion GPS is denying former MI6 spy Christopher Steele compiled his intelligence dossier on President Donald Trump and Russia while paying for sources, multiple sources told CNN.

Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, testified to congressional investigators before the House Intelligence Committee for nearly seven hours about the Trump-Russia dossier.

Steele has reportedly given the FBI the names of all of his sources.

The dossier, which made salacious allegations about President Trump, was originally commissioned by a Republican, then funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Steele has reportedly met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, but has not cooperated with congressional investigators. In his testimony, Fusion GPS’s Simpson reportedly claimed to still be in regular contact with Steele.

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has called the dossier “libelous” while denying the allegations.

“The White House and its political allies have attempted at every turn to smear Fusion GPS because of its connection to the Steele dossier, whose findings are the subject of multiple investigations into the Trump campaign’s collusion with the Russians,” Fusion GPS lawyer Joshua Levy told CNN.

Indeed, such smears have come directly from President Trump:

"Clinton campaign & DNC paid for research that led to the anti-Trump Fake News Dossier. The victim here is the President." @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Also Wednesday, The Guardian reported that Steele is insisting the dossier has been proven to be 70 percent to 90 percent accurate.

Watch Stephen Colbert discuss the quest for the so-called “pee pee tape”: