George H.W. Bush accused of groping teen
A sixth woman came forward Monday accusing George H.W. Bush of inappropriate touching — this time, a young woman who says the former president groped her when she was 16. Roslyn Corrigan said the alleged incident occurred during an event she attended with her parents in 2003, at the Central Intelligence Agency’s offices in The Woodlands, Texas.
