‘Get the Jews out of the White House’: Georgia GOP candidate defends bigoted tweets as ‘absolutely not racist’

Suwanne City Council candidate Joe Briggs (image via Briggs' Facebook).

After anti-Semitic tweets posted by Suwanne, Georgia city council candidate Joe Briggs went public, the 59-year-old engineer shot back by claiming he’s “absolutely not racist.”

“Zionists in Israel [are] far worse than anything described in Mein Kampf,” one of Briggs’ tweets, which are now private but have been published by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, read. “Get over it.”

“At least the Nazis assimilated and contributed to US society,” another read. “The problem is that Jews don’t care about racism – because they are racist. They only care about racism directed towards them. Square that.”

After the tweets, which reportedly spanned a period of more than a year, were made public by the wife of a current Suwanne City Councilman on the Nextdoor website, Briggs took the defensive. He claimed he is “absolutely not racist in the very least,” and that he is merely anti-Israel, and not anti-Semitic.

In other tweets, Briggs said he wanted to “Get the Jews out of the White House and out of POTUS’ ear,” and compared Zionists to “cockroaches.”

The GOP candidate, who appears never to have run for office before this year, didn’t limit his bigotry to Jewish people.

“Slavery was cheap labor to big business,” he wrote in another tweet. “Like diamond mines and NAFTA. A temp solution that created big problems.”