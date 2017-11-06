Giant hidden void in Giza pyramid not a ‘new discovery’
Officials from Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities have said that the huge void inside the ancient Giza Pyramid is not a “new discovery.” In a study published in Nature last week, scientists with the ScanPyramids project announced a huge void had been found inside Giza Pyramid above the Grand Gallery.
