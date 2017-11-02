Quantcast

Grassley: Sexual harassment training must be mandatory

Newsweek

02 Nov 2017 at 06:49 ET                   
Sen. Chuck Grassley (Screen capture)

A key Republican is calling for mandatory sexual harassment training for all Senate employees in the wake of misconduct scandals that have rocked Hollywood and statehouses across the country. Senator Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, says Senate guidelines must be updated because sexual harassment training is currently only voluntary for congressional employees. “I am convinced that sexual…

