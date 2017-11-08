Grover Norquist on jobs and Trump’s tax cuts

Grover Norquist (Youtube)

There are few people who would attempt to explain the Democratic Party’s approach to taxation with an allusion to serial killer Richard Speck. Even fewer could pull it off without clearing the room. To his credit, Grover Norquist, the founder of Americans for Tax Reform, managed the feat, reminding the audience for his 30-minute talk at the California Republican convention in mid-October what makes him the most influential proponent of tax cuts in…