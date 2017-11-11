Hamid Karzai: US colluded with ISIL in Afghanistan

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai (AFP)

Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, has accused the the US of working with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group in his country. In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera’s UpFront aired on Friday, Karzai said the US government had allowed ISIL, also known as ISIS, to flourish inside Afghanistan.