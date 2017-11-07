Harvey Weinstein began to hire private investigators and former Israel’s Mossad agents to track actresses and journalists
In the fall of 2016, disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein began to hire private investigators—including former Israel’s Mossad agents—to track actresses and journalists in an attempt to quell allegations that he sexually assaulted or harassed women.
