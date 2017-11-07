Quantcast

Harvey Weinstein began to hire private investigators and former Israel’s Mossad agents to track actresses and journalists

Newsweek

07 Nov 2017 at 05:04 ET                   
Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein (image via Shutterstock).

In the fall of 2016, disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein began to hire private investigators—including former Israel’s Mossad agents—to track actresses and journalists in an attempt to quell allegations that he sexually assaulted or harassed women.

