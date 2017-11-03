Here is the full list of Russian Twitter bots in election probe

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

As part of the investigation of data handed over by Twitter, Facebook and Google, lawmakers have released a full list of 2,752 now-deactivated Twitter accounts suspected of being Russian bots. The accounts, which include references to the U.S. election, President Donald Trump, Russian domestic politics and Ukraine, were all linked to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian firm that operated hundreds of fake accounts to spead divisive political messages…