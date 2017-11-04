Here’s everything you need to know about the fight against antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ebola found its way to the United States. Shigella is currently circulating domestically. And these two are neither the first nor last superbugs we’ll hear of. A Bug’s Life Dr. Steven Gordon, chairman of the Cleveland Clinic’s infectious disease department, told Medical Daily superbugs are clinically known as multidrug-resistant organisms; it’s a term that signifies there are a limited number of treatment options.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion