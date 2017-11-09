Hillary Clinton denies that DNC rigged election for her
Hillary Clinton on Wednesday denied accusations of the Democratic National Committee rigging the primaries in her favor — but she didn’t say anything else about the supposed scheme. “I didn’t know what she was referring to because, as has now come out, that just wasn’t the case,” Clinton told NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers about the allegations from former DNC chair Donna Brazile.
