Hollywood scandal reaches business partner of Trump’s Treasury Secretary
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s inner circle expressed shock when Hillary Clinton failed to quickly condemn Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein after allegations of sexual assault. Now, the president’s team may find the shoe on the other foot as allegations land on a business partner of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
