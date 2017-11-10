Hope Hicks’s loyalty to Trump will be tested by Mueller

Hope Hicks (Youtube)

One of President Donald Trump’s most loyal insiders is the next target in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sights. Hope Hicks, who worked for Trump’s campaign before becoming White House communications director, will be grilled by Mueller’s team as early as next week, a source told Newsweek — and the questions will center on possibly fabricated statements she helped produce about the campaign’s contacts with Russian operatives during the 2016 election.