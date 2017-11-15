House Democrats seek to impeach Donald Trump
A group of House Democrats has joined hands to introduce new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump which will be presented in front of the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Citing the president’s inadequate response to the deadly white supremacist marches in Charlottesville, the office of Rep.
.@RepCohen: "We believe that President Trump has violated the Constitution, and we've introduced five articles of impeachment." pic.twitter.com/nC7bdnhYqR
