Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

House GOP’s wildly unpopular tax bill defines nation’s wealthiest 1 percent as ‘middle class’

Newsweek

04 Nov 2017 at 16:16 ET                   
Wealthy friends sip champagne on a yacht (Shutterstock)

That’s rich! Republicans suddenly believe that one percenters are barely struggling to be in the middle class, party officials revealed. On Thursday, House Republicans issued a fact sheet about their new tax cut plan that referred to Americans earning $450,000 a year as “low- and middle-income” — even though that income level would put those taxpayers in the top 0.05% of all individual Americans.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-prosecutor: Look for ‘clearly indictable’ Michael Flynn to be next Trump advisor brought down by Mueller
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+