House intel committee set to interview Sally Yates and Trump aide who delivered letter firing Comey

Former FBI director James Comey and President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture and Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Keith Schiller, Donald Trump’s longtime adviser and former personal bodyguard, will appear next week before the House Intelligence Committee, CNN reports.

Schiller is the same man who delivered the letter from Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey. Schiller left the White House in September, citing financial concerns. Comey was not present at the FBI headquarters when Schiller delivered that letter; the former FBI director was speaking before a crowd of agents when he found out he’d been fired.

Trump told Russian officials in May that firing “nut job” Comey relieved “great pressure” on him.

Schiller is one of “at least a half dozen this week and next,” according to CNN, including former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Trump adviser Carter Page. Also on the docket is Ike Kaveladze, who attended Donald Trump Jr.’s clandestine June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer, and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson.

Multiple congressional panels and a special counsel headed by Robert Mueller are investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Monday, Mueller unveiled his first indictments in the probe against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates.