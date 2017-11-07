House panel to probe Air Force failure to tell FBI of Texas shooter’s record

Pictures from social media accounts of Devin Kelley (AFP)

The head of the House Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday his panel would investigate the U.S. Air Force’s failure to notify the FBI of Texas shooter Devin Kelley’s criminal record, a lapse that let him buy the gun used in his deadly rampage.

While applauding the Air Force’s decision to launch a probe of the matter, Representative Mac Thornberry said in a statement he didn’t “believe that the Air Force should be left to self-police after such tragic consequences.” Kelley killed 26 people in a Texas church on Sunday.

Thornberry, a Texas representative, said he was concerned the Air Force “failure to properly report domestic violence convictions may be a systemic issue” and that his panel would begin its own “comprehensive oversight” on the lapses.

