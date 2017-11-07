Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

House panel to probe Air Force failure to tell FBI of Texas shooter’s record

Reuters

07 Nov 2017 at 12:08 ET                   
Pictures from social media accounts of Devin Kelley (AFP)

The head of the House Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday his panel would investigate the U.S. Air Force’s failure to notify the FBI of Texas shooter Devin Kelley’s criminal record, a lapse that let him buy the gun used in his deadly rampage.

While applauding the Air Force’s decision to launch a probe of the matter, Representative Mac Thornberry said in a statement he didn’t “believe that the Air Force should be left to self-police after such tragic consequences.” Kelley killed 26 people in a Texas church on Sunday.

Thornberry, a Texas representative, said he was concerned the Air Force “failure to properly report domestic violence convictions may be a systemic issue” and that his panel would begin its own “comprehensive oversight” on the lapses.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Women in Texas state house have a secret list of sexual predators and groping lawmakers: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+