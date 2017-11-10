How did a white supremacist get verified on Twitter?
For many users of Twitter, the elusive blue tick that comes with verification symbolizes a sort of social media holy grail. But now, the company’s co-founder and chief executive, Jack Dorsey, has admitted that the system is broken after Twitter verified the organizer of the Charlottesville march.
