Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Incoming environment adviser thinks air is too clean

Newsweek

02 Nov 2017 at 18:15 ET                   
EPA head Scott Pruitt at CPAC (Screenshot)

One of the new White House appointees to a critical environmental panel once said that the air these days is just too clean to promote good health. Robert Phalen, an air pollution researcher at the Irvine campus of the University of California, said in 2012 that children need to breathe irritants so that their bodies learn how to ward them off.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: MSNBC panel annihilates former Pence aide for ‘peddling propaganda’ about Papadopoulos
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+