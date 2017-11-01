Quantcast

Internet slams ‘multi-leveled white supremacist’ Tucker Carlson’s absurd claim about African Americans and immigration

Elizabeth Preza

01 Nov 2017 at 23:30 ET                   
Tucker Carlson (Screengrab)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday spoke with right-wing provocateur Mark Krikorian about immigration in the United States, with both men deciding that no “policy in American history” has hurt African Americans more.

“Has any policy in American history hurt African-Americans more than our immigration policy?” Carlson asked Krikorian, who promptly replied, “no.”

The Internet did not take kindly to the Fox News talking heads’ remarks, with users pointing out that the pair are correct if they’re in fact referring to triangular trade and forced migration (but ultimately agreeing that such an interpretation is likely far too generous for Carlson and Krikorian.

Read some sage replies, below:

