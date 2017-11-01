Internet slams ‘multi-leveled white supremacist’ Tucker Carlson’s absurd claim about African Americans and immigration

Tucker Carlson (Screengrab)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday spoke with right-wing provocateur Mark Krikorian about immigration in the United States, with both men deciding that no “policy in American history” has hurt African Americans more.

“Has any policy in American history hurt African-Americans more than our immigration policy?” Carlson asked Krikorian, who promptly replied, “no.”

The Internet did not take kindly to the Fox News talking heads’ remarks, with users pointing out that the pair are correct if they’re in fact referring to triangular trade and forced migration (but ultimately agreeing that such an interpretation is likely far too generous for Carlson and Krikorian.

Read some sage replies, below:

Tucker has never heard of slavery, Jim Crow, the Tuskegee Exoeriment, or Plessy v. Ferguson. https://t.co/uXY35F2Drl — Rob TannenBOO! (@tannenbaumr) November 2, 2017

:: astounded Tucker Carlson face :: https://t.co/pbsu4cj17Y — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) November 2, 2017

(Stares at tweet like Tucker Carlson stares at everything) https://t.co/ZWhG3cA2Va — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 2, 2017

Tucker is just trolling with this by now, isn't he? https://t.co/UDzIDYn8jC — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 2, 2017

as I was noticing – the generous interpretation here is that Tucker is referring to the triangular trade and forced migration. — manu saadia 🖖 (@trekonomics) November 2, 2017

I have to assume Tucker Carlson considers slavery an immigration policy. Yes, he is that stupid. https://t.co/CmXlAoMyqc — Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) November 2, 2017

Why are some on the right playing down slavery recently – unless “immigration policy” is a tortured way of saying slavery ??? https://t.co/b41xaNTu4Q — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 2, 2017

Sure, if “our immigration policy” encompasses kidnapping people and selling them into slavery. https://t.co/L4XMSj1K9o — Prof Dynarski (@dynarski) November 2, 2017

There was this "immigration" policy. pic.twitter.com/DSOLVlyGCD — Brian Zahnd (@BrianZahnd) November 2, 2017

Immigration is so bad that it's worse for American Americans than slavery was. That's literally multi-leveled White Supremacist-AF-ism https://t.co/DsQtstwUUi — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) November 2, 2017

Well, if by "immigration policy" you mean "Forced immigration– from #Africa to the US, for 200 years…" https://t.co/NZ46OTapBj — Jonah Blank (@JonahBlank) November 2, 2017

Lolol I'm gonna write a story about a serial killer who targets conservative talk show hosts bc I need an outlet for my rage https://t.co/cE7TSgOBJN — BlkIdentityExtremist (@thewayoftheid) November 2, 2017

I️ mean I️ guess, if you’re calling slavery immigration policy https://t.co/8tbZvjKGwC — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) November 2, 2017