Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Is Jared Kushner telling the truth about Russia?

Newsweek

07 Nov 2017 at 23:43 ET                   
Jared Kushner (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner might soon find himself once again under the microscope for his ties to Russia. A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee said this week that Kushner should be called to Capitol Hill to be questioned about his business connections and potential links to Russians during his time as an adviser to the Trump campaign.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
American hyper-capitalism breeds the lonely, alienated men who become mass killers
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+