Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Is Melania Trump really miserable?

Newsweek

02 Nov 2017 at 12:35 ET                   
Melania Trump (Screen Capture)

First lady Melania Trump has been subject to a narrative that she is unhappy with her life by President Donald Trump’s side since he took office in January. The public fascination with Trump has ranged from a Vanity Fair article about her “burden” as first lady, a Saturday Night Live sketch depicting her as a bored housewife, a short story by feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie painting her as lonely.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Chris Matthews hilariously compares Robert Mueller to TV detective ‘Columbo’ on The View
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+