ISIS claims New York attacker as ‘soldier of caliphate’
More than two days after the truck attack in New York that killed eight people, the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has said that the attacker was a “soldier of the caliphate.” The group claimed the attacker as one of their own in their weekly newsletter Al-Naba and described the attack as “one of the most prominent attacks targeting Crusaders in America.” 1)Breaking: First official statement by #ISIS about #ManhattanAttack claiming #NYC attacker…
