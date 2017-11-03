‘It was a gift to humanity’: Internet mocks Trump for whining about his Twitter account’s 11-minute outage
President Donald Trump’s infamous Twitter account was suspended for 11 minutes on Thursday — which he boasted was proof he’s “having an impact.”
The social media company blamed a customer support employee for taking the account offline on their last day on the job, and that anonymous ex-employee was hailed as a hero by many Twitter users who dread the president’s rants and threats.
Trump addressed the brief outage Friday morning by boasting “word must finally be getting out” on his social media account, which has 41.7 million followers and, for better or worse, often drives news coverage.
My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017
Other Twitter users heaped scorn on the president.
you… are the president pic.twitter.com/zkO2tPY4y7
— julia (@frozenblueber) November 3, 2017
You’re a rouge employee.
— Big Mets Fan (@bigmetsfan1) November 3, 2017
Yes. But the impact has largely been negative and unwanted.
— K. P. Chan (@chankpc) November 3, 2017
The word must finally be getting out that your Twitter account should be taken down? Oh yes, DEFINITELY.
— Sal (@SaIIy73) November 3, 2017
Yes, the word is out: Trump is insane. Employees everywhere are doing what they can to stop you.
— Paul Alter (@PAlterBoy1) November 3, 2017
11 minutes of freedom from your divisive bullshit, that employee is a hero.
— Darth Peestains (@DarthPeestains) November 3, 2017
And I hope that employee gets a parade.
— Book Jockey (@AngelaLovesNY) November 3, 2017
It was a gift to humanity—even if it was short-lived.
— Pam McDonald (@Pcmcdona) November 3, 2017
yes, the world was more peaceful for 11 minutes
— Robert Born (@robertborn) November 3, 2017