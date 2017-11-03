Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘It was a gift to humanity’: Internet mocks Trump for whining about his Twitter account’s 11-minute outage

Travis Gettys

03 Nov 2017 at 07:56 ET                   
Pres. Donald Trump (screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s infamous Twitter account was suspended for 11 minutes on Thursday — which he boasted was proof he’s “having an impact.”

The social media company blamed a customer support employee for taking the account offline on their last day on the job, and that anonymous ex-employee was hailed as a hero by many Twitter users who dread the president’s rants and threats.

Trump addressed the brief outage Friday morning by boasting “word must finally be getting out” on his social media account, which has 41.7 million followers and, for better or worse, often drives news coverage.

Other Twitter users heaped scorn on the president.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-Mueller aide breaks down all the reasons Jared Kushner is probably losing sleep over Russia probe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+