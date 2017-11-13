Quantcast

Ivanka Trump says poorly attended Japan talk was a hit

Newsweek

13 Nov 2017 at 14:37 ET                   
Ivanka Trump speaking to Dr. Oz (Photo: Screen capture)

Questionable crowd-size claims now run in the Trump family. Ivanka Trump on Monday said rock-star-sized crowds were bursting with support for her father’s White House during her recent trip to Japan, even though reports of her appearance indicated there was such a low turnout that ushers scrambled to fill empty front-row seats.

