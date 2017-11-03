Ivanka Trump’s call to end sexual harassment backfires
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ivanka Trump’s call to end sexual harassment Friday did not go over well after she addressed an audience at the World Assembly for Women in Tokyo. The 36-year-old first daughter’s seemingly well-intentioned remarks received negative feedback from Twitter users who referenced a history of misogyny and sexual harassment allegations from her father President Donald Trump.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion