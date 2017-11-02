Jake Tapper says Fox News lied about his “Allahu Akbar” comment

CNN's Jake Tapper (Screengrab)

CNN anchor Jake Tapper took to Twitter to slam Fox News for publishing his comments on the New York City terror attack Tuesday in a misleading manner. After it was reported the attacker Sayfullo Saipov shouted “Allahu Akbar” while carrying out the attack, Tapper was heard saying on television: “The Arabic chant ‘Allahu Akbar,’ God is…