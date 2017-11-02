Jake Tapper says Fox News lied about his “Allahu Akbar” comment
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
CNN anchor Jake Tapper took to Twitter to slam Fox News for publishing his comments on the New York City terror attack Tuesday in a misleading manner. After it was reported the attacker Sayfullo Saipov shouted “Allahu Akbar” while carrying out the attack, Tapper was heard saying on television: “The Arabic chant ‘Allahu Akbar,’ God is…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion