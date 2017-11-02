James Comey jabs Trump with title of upcoming book
Former FBI Director James Comey takes an apparent stab at President Donald Trump with the title of his upcoming book: “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.” Comey — who is now enjoying his forced retirement with subtweets and trips to Iowa — seems to be referencing Trump’s alleged demands for his “loyalty” before the president abruptly fired him in May.
