Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Jeff Sessions to face Congressional grilling on Tuesday after previous Russia testimonies came up false

Tribune Washington Bureau

12 Nov 2017 at 19:51 ET                   
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON—For Attorney General Jeff Sessions, questions about the Trump campaign and Russia have become a nagging headache that won’t go away. Three times, he has appeared before his former colleagues in the Senate and answered questions about what he knew about contacts with Russians during the campaign.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fans pitch massive online tantrum and threaten boycott after Keurig pulls ads from Hannity’s show
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+